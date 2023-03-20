Lots of sun with the prospect of good business: Influencers, founders and the self-employed are drawn to Cape Town. Getty Images

David Quiring, founder from Berlin

David tries different cafes during his lunch break. This time “The Strangers Club” in Greenpoint, Cape Town. Private

I am in Cape Town to work remotely. A few weeks ago I founded a software startup. The rest of my team works distributed everywhere. During the weekday mornings I drive to the coworking space that I have booked in advance. A place costs me 150 euros per month. There are many coworking spaces in Cape Town – even WeWork – and most of them were fully booked. I usually work until 7 p.m. After that I go to dinner, to a food market or to a bar and often meet new people.

Before I arrived, I looked: who are the people here while I’m here? Who do I want to date? On site, I realized that this is superfluous. There are so many people from the German tech scene and Berlin here — you keep bumping into each other.