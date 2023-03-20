Home Business Remote work in Cape Town: 5 people tell their story
Business

Remote work in Cape Town: 5 people tell their story

by admin
Remote work in Cape Town: 5 people tell their story

Lots of sun with the prospect of good business: Influencers, founders and the self-employed are drawn to Cape Town.
Getty Images

David Quiring, founder from Berlin

David tries different cafes during his lunch break. This time “The Strangers Club” in Greenpoint, Cape Town.

David tries different cafes during his lunch break. This time “The Strangers Club” in Greenpoint, Cape Town.
Private

I am in Cape Town to work remotely. A few weeks ago I founded a software startup. The rest of my team works distributed everywhere. During the weekday mornings I drive to the coworking space that I have booked in advance. A place costs me 150 euros per month. There are many coworking spaces in Cape Town – even WeWork – and most of them were fully booked. I usually work until 7 p.m. After that I go to dinner, to a food market or to a bar and often meet new people.

Before I arrived, I looked: who are the people here while I’m here? Who do I want to date? On site, I realized that this is superfluous. There are so many people from the German tech scene and Berlin here — you keep bumping into each other.

See also  Roccella lashes out against the rented uterus: "It cannot be legitimized"

You may also like

Labor consultants, the fake news spread to discredit...

More details on the four models of the...

“Eat chicken feet”. Egypt, the latest government gimmick...

Central banks want to improve dollar supply in...

Rome, 22 school buses burn in via Ostiense....

Maria Mazza, what a neckline! The “doctor” of...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over...

Courmayeur avalanche, 2 skiers missing. Impossible rescue by...

Housing construction: January collapse heralds the next phase...

Ubs, it’s done. The bank acquires Credit Suisse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy