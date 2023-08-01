Home » Removed glowing X logo from roof of Twitter building
Business

Removed glowing X logo from roof of Twitter building

by admin
Removed glowing X logo from roof of Twitter building

Shortly after renaming Twitter X and installing the new logo on the roof of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, the company had to remove the glowing construction again. It did not have the necessary permits, as the city’s building inspector found.

Published/Updated: Recommendations: 7

One of their inspectors watched the logo being taken down Monday from the street, as seen documents of the authority emerges. Their inspectors had been repeatedly denied access to the roof. Twitter claimed the logo was a temporary construction for an event.

Residents had complained about the nightly flashing of the new logo of multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s technology company. In addition, safety concerns had been raised as the metal construction did not appear to be securely anchored to the roof. City officials said they had received 24 complaints since the giant X was installed last week.

Musk announced the renaming of Twitter to X a week ago. Since then, the well-known blue bird logo has been removed from the website and smartphone apps – but remnants of its past as Twitter can still be found in many places. According to Musk, the name Twitter was no longer appropriate because he wanted to build an app with a variety of functions based on the short message service. He bought Twitter for around $44 billion last October.

See also  Lawbreakers Creator Interested in Resurrecting Game - Sina Hong Kong

You may also like

Genoa, “Killed and mutilated because he wanted to...

Quiet Quitting: Now the prejudice against Generation Z...

Cardano Achieves Milestone with Mithril Release: Network Efficiency...

Pirelli: appointment of new BoD – FinanzaOnline

Tax reform on the brink? – DW –...

Hang Lung Properties Reports Year-on-Year Growth in Rental...

Fuel prices, Urso: ‘No to cutting excise duties’

ETF savings plans: Asset accumulation with little effort

German Bundestag – Union asks for control of...

Incentives for recruitment at the start, what it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy