On September 20, Ren Zeping, an economist who previously said that the stock god may be wrong because of Buffett’s reduction of BYD’s holdings, commented on Apple’s iPhone 14, thinking that this may be a sign of Apple’s prosperity and decline, pointing out that Smart Island is a pseudo-innovation, fool consumers. Ren Zeping said, Since the death of Steve Jobs, a company with no innovation and enterprising spirit has begun to eat its own capital. No wonder Buffett, who never buys growth stocks, doesn’t like innovation, and only likes monopoly (moat), is heavily invested in Apple.

Well now, let’s simply launch pseudo-innovations such as “Smart Island” to fool consumers. It is estimated that the innovation behind may be a colorful mobile phone case.

Ren Zeping also advised Guofan to wake up,At the same time, he also expressed the hope that domestic brands, such as Honor, Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo, will increase research and development and launch truly innovative and high-quality products.

Ren Zeping had previously criticized Buffett for reducing his holdings in BYD. He was highly optimistic about the new energy vehicle track. Before that, he also publicly shouted, “Not investing in new energy now is like not buying a house 20 years ago.”

Regarding Buffett’s reduction of BYD’s holdings, Ren Zeping expressed his opinion, “I don’t know what the purpose of Buffett’s reduction this time is. If he is bearish on the prospects of the new energy industry, Buffett is wrong this time.”