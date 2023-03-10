Listen to the audio version of the article

The Renantis (formerly Falck Renewables) electricity storage system is operational at the port of Vado Ligure (Savona): it is the first plant in Italy to offeras requested by Terna, the service of fast reserve, that is, an ultra-fast frequency regulation point of the national transmission grid, which works thanks to a storage system.

The system, which arises from the collaboration between Renantis, its subsidiary Saet and Sv port service (a company that manages numerous services in the Savona airport), makes it possible to create, in a virtual way, the inertia necessary for the stability of the network frequency at times of peak consumption, such as early morning and evening.

System connected to the national network

Vado’s storage system, with 9 megawatts of power (8 megawatt hours of energy supplied), is stand alone, i.e. autonomous and connected to the national transmission grid thanks to the electrical station owned by SV port service. This means that the storage modules located in the port are connected directly to the national grid, contribute to its support, and are managed according to the programming given by the Renantis trading team, depending on the variability and convenience of the energy price.

The services provided by the accumulation system, explains a note from Renantis, «could also be extended to logics of demand side management aimed at improving the energy efficiency of the port system”. And they can also be used, in the future, for the cold ironing. That is the technique that allows to give energy to ships, connecting them to a power cable on land, in order to avoid that, as normally happens, they have to keep the engines running continuously to make all the on-board services work.

Towards the electrification of ports

«This project – underlines Marco Cittadini, head of downstream services of Renantis – represents a milestone in our history for two reasons: the first is the acceleration of the electrification of ports; the second pertains to our ongoing commitment to being innovative and quick in responding to market needs, being the first to contribute to the project fast reserve».