Renantis, with Ventient creates a new leading group in renewables

Renantis, with Ventient creates a new leading group in renewables

Renantis (formerly Falck Renewables) and Ventient Energy – companies controlled by institutional investors advised by the Global Infrastructure group of JP Morgan Asset Management – ​​announce their intention to join forces to form one of the largest independent producers of renewable energy in Europe. With a total installed capacity of 4.2 GW and over 200 installations, the new entity will become one of Europe’s top five independent onshore wind energy producers. Together, the two companies have a diversified portfolio that includes onshore wind, photovoltaic and energy storage systems in nine countries, between Europe and the United States.

Renantis and Ventient Energy’s development pipeline totals 18 GW and includes onshore wind, offshore wind, photovoltaic, energy storage systems and green hydrogen projects. Renantis and Ventient Energy have begun the integration process, which aims for a common operation from 2024. The more than 750 employees of Renantis and the 250 of Ventient Energy will form a single reality that will develop on a large scale, providing diversified opportunities and skills to staff, stakeholders and shareholders.

The CEO of Renantis, Toni Volpe, will lead the new organization towards the growth objectives of a business that puts people and the planet at the centre.

