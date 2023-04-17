Renato Caimi, inventor of the lunchbox, has died at the age of 97

Gianni Caimi, son of Renato, shows the first schiscetta to the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi

Not just schiscetta

But if the lunchbox with the evocative name is perhaps among the most famous products of the Lombard company founded by Renato and Mario Caimi, innovation has actually always accompanied the evolution of this typical Made in Italy company.

In the first phase of its history, the company mainly addressed the market of accessories and furnishings for the home and the community, with hundreds of different products, some of which have now become classics. Subsequently, the range of action was also extended to the furniture sector. The accessories and furnishing accessories sector, which still today constitutes a fundamental part of the company’s activity, has increasingly evolved and expanded, with attention to the trends dictated by new information technologies and by the ever more lively interest in the themes of comfort and the design of livable places and environments.

I premi

Among the numerous successes, for example, there are also the sound-absorbing panels with «Snowsound» technology, which have made it possible to create revolutionary products from an acoustic but also an aesthetic point of view, activating collaborations with the most important Italian and international designers, leading to the company several awards, including the Compasso d’Oro (2016) and the Innovations Design and Engineering Awards of the CES in Las Vegas, the consumer electronics fair that every year presents some of the most advanced technological innovations in this area (2014).

Caimi Brevetti is present in international design museums, has received dozens of awards and prizes all over the world, including three German Design Awards and three Golden Compasses.

