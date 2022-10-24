The VF 7 suv of Vietnamese Vinfast inspired by Bmw iX

And in the spotlight there was also the emerging Vietnamese Vinfast with all the new electric range (VF6, 7, 8 and 9). In short, the oriental presence was effervescent but it is clear that the oriental people lack the image and the value of the brands, a quality that is not lacking in the other two protagonists of the French show: the Renault and Stellantis groups.

Avenger. The Jeep “avenger” is completely revealed in Paris: the new compact SUV is electric with about 400 km of autonomy (but in some markets the petrol variant will be offered, the interiors are simple with a 10.25 “display

The house of Losanga has unveiled another piece of its neo-retro strategy aimed at the electric return of the myths of the past: R4 and R5. After all, Luca de Meo, the Italian CEO of the French group was one of the architects of the Fiat 500 operation in 2007. R4 and R5 clearly indicate that Renault wants to attack the B-segment Bev segment. Under the spotlight of the Mondial, the house exhibited the 4ever Trophy, a compact “ev suv” concept that anticipates the new zero-emission edition of the legendary R4 that will debut in 2025.

Also on the Paris stand will be the future R5, another historical legend of Renault, present in two versions: the sedan concept and the exciting 380 horsepower electric R5 Turbo 3E prototype reminiscent of the legendary R5 Turbo Rally. De Meo makes no secret of wanting to convince the FIA ​​to change the WRC regulations to run the electric. On show is the Dacia Manifesto, a concept that projects the direction of the Romanian brand and the hybrid Jogger that inherits the 140 hp Clio and Captur e-tech system. In the spotlight of Paris there was no shortage of vehicles for shared urban mobility such as Mobilize Duo, heir to the sharing of Twizy, and Solo, a 3-wheel scooter e-scooter.

DR automobile. The Molise company has launched S8 which completes the range of the newborn Sportequipe 7-seat suv brand with 320 hp phev LPG powertrain.

Stellantis, on the other hand, has definitively removed the veils from the Jeep Avenger, B-suv, built in Poland, the first electric for Europe of the brand that will arrive at the beginning of ’23. It boasts 154 hp and 400 km of autonomy thanks to a 54 kWh battery. The 4.08 meter long car is based on the STLA small platform, a revised version of the famous CMP.

Only in some markets (such as the Italian and Spanish) will it be offered, already at launch with the 1St edition, also with petrol powered by the PureTech 1.2 turbo. The Avenger interior features a dashboard dominated by the 10.25 ”Uconnect system (derived from the Fiat 500). First public appearance, finally for the Peugeot 408 which brings a breath of originality to an SUV-centric world. Finally, in Paris, DR was staged with the Sportequipe S8 LPG plug-in hybrid SUV.