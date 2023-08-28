Renault: Ampere controlled IPO possible in spring 2024

Renault has outlined its plans for the stock exchange listing of its subsidiary Ampere, which specializes in electric vehicles. The announcement was made by CEO Luca de Meo during an interview with French broadcaster Bfm TV. The flotation is expected for spring 2024, with Renault intending to separate Ampere from the rest of the group from 1 November this year.

“Our intention is to separate and, subsequently, evaluate whether the conditions are suitable to proceed with the listing on the stock exchange,” said De Meo, indicating spring 2024 as a possible period for the listing. During the presentation of the new strategic plan in November 2022, Renault announced its intention to list Ampere on Euronext Paris in the second half of 2023.

The French automaker will maintain a strong majority, counting on the support of potential strategic investors, including Qualcomm Technologies. De Meo also added that a similar operation was successfully carried out with Horse, the branch dedicated to thermal and hybrid engines. The separation of Horse became effective on July 1, after a complex operation which required the renegotiation of 20,000 supply contracts.

