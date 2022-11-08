Listen to the audio version of the article

New services and continuous updates in the car. The Renault group and the giant Google have expanded the collaboration started in 2018 extending it now also to the design of a Software Defined Vehicle to allow the provision of new on-demand services and continuous updates to the car, based on the current collaboration between the system Android automotive operating and Google Cloud technology.

Move to cloud: the Renault group compass

The two partners will develop a series of on-board and off-board software components dedicated to SDV (Software Defined Vehicle) and will expand synergies and use cases related to the French group’s Move to Cloud strategy.

This cloud computing collaboration, which began in 2018, is accelerating today with the creation of a Digital Twin, a virtual twin of the vehicle that will be equipped with the most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, for easier and continuous integration of new services. in the vehicle and the creation of new applications on board (In-Car Services) and off-board. The group will eventually migrate the entire operating model to the cloud for greater agility, better performance and greater profitability.

Improvement of the services offered

The partnership will lead to tangible benefits on the vehicles of the French group, intervening on a better management of data acquisition analysis, in a secure and confidential way, and the development of the software for the vehicle. This supports early use cases under development, such as: predictive maintenance and improved near real-time fault detection and correction if needed; a personalized experience on board the vehicle (In-Car Services) to adapt to driving behaviors, to the most visited destinations, such as EV charging stations, etc .; insurance models based on actual use and driving behavior.

In this way, the data collected will be useful to customize the services according to the expectations of each, always in compliance with safety and privacy regulations.