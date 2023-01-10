Listen to the audio version of the article

Groupe Renault and Punch Torino, a center of excellence for the development of propulsion systems and related control electronics, have signed a binding memorandum of understanding relating to their collaboration on Renault 4-cylinder diesel engines for light commercial vehicles. Under the terms of the agreement, Punch will be able to purchase, use and resell Renault’s current and future 4-cylinder diesel engines. The Renault Group will bring this partnership within the framework of the Horse Project announced on the occasion of the Capital Market Day. This is an operation where Renault’s new allies come into play: the Chinese of Geelyy

As part of Project Horse, Groupe Renault engineering teams will continue to develop low-emission diesel engines for light commercial vehicles, while also collaborating with Punch’s engineering resources. The two partners will join forces for the development of the Euro VI and Euro 7 variants of the Renault 4-cylinder diesel engines for light commercial vehicles, with production slated to start in 2025.

The production of engines to meet the needs of the partners will be carried out at the Renault plant of Cleon in Normandy, France. Thanks to this agreement, Punch will be able to benefit from the great experience of the Renault group in engine production and on the technical expertise of the Cleon teams, providing best-in-class diesel engines that meet European regulations and customer needs. For its part, Groupe Renault will be able to count on Punch Torino’s great engineering skills for engine development, proven by more than 15 years of activity within a world-class car manufacturer.

It should be remembered that the Horse project envisages that Geely and the Renault group will respectively hold 50% of the shares of a new company on thermal engines. The new company will be an independent global supplier, capable of manufacturing next-generation hybrid powertrains and developing decarbonised and low-emissions technologies in five global R&D centers.