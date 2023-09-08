Renault Arkana 2024: A Sportier Design and Hybrid Powertrain Set to Impress

Renault is set to release the all-new Renault Arkana 2024, featuring a refreshed design and innovative mechanical functions. The French brand aims to take the spotlight in the market with its sportier version of the Arkana, equipped with both a gasoline engine and a non-plug-in hybrid engine. Although the price has yet to be announced, interested buyers in Spain can expect to place their orders after the summer.

The highly anticipated update to the Renault Arkana has finally been revealed. Along with its stunning new design, the vehicle introduces mechanical advancements that focus on a hybrid system. One of the standout variants of the Arkana is the Spirit Alpine, designed to provide an enhanced sporty driving experience. Since its launch in October 2020, the Arkana has been a hit for the French brand, with an impressive 160,000 units sold in a short period.

The Renault Arkana 2024 boasts a completely sporty design. The car features the brand’s new visual identity, highlighted by the Renault Nouvel’R logo integrated into the front with a sleek black border connecting the headlights. The rear also showcases the same black chrome logo. Additionally, the update replaces previous chrome details with black, satin black, and glossy black accents, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal.

When it comes to mechanics, Renault remains committed to electrification. The non-plug-in 2024 Renault Arkana offers a self-recharging technology known as HEV. This system combines a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with four cylinders delivering 94 CV, along with two small electric motors producing 49 CV and 25 CV respectively. The total power output of the vehicle reaches 145 CV. Furthermore, the Arkana is equipped with a 1.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that regenerates energy without the need for a plug. This allows the Arkana to operate in electric mode for up to 80% of city driving time.

The new Renault Arkana 2024 is expected to hit the market in the coming months, offering customers a blend of impressive design and advanced mechanical features. Car enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the sporty performance and efficient hybrid technology that the Arkana brings to the table.