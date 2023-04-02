Home Business Renault Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid, reduced fuel consumption and driving pleasure
Business

Renault Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid, reduced fuel consumption and driving pleasure

by admin
Renault Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid, reduced fuel consumption and driving pleasure

The new Renault Austral will join two other C-segment models such as the Arkana and the Mégane E-Tech Full Hybrid.

Highly technological, it offers everything you need to get behind the wheel in complete relaxation. There are three versions available: Full Hybrid, more powerful and efficient, and two 48 and 12v Mild Hybrids.

The carved hood transfers a sense of aggressiveness, softened in the lines of the profile. The rear LED lights use laser-cut micro-optical technology. On the front stands out the large checkerboard grille and the Renault “Nouvel R” logo with brushed satin chrome. 1.64 meters high, 1.84 meters wide and 4.51 meters long, with a wheelbase of 2.67 meters, it also for headlights that adapt to the external light conditions and traffic.

Interview – Raffaele Fusilli CEO of Renault Italy

Available in seven colors, including the new Satin Schist Gray created exclusively for the muscular Esprit Alpine, it stands out for its certain sturdiness, with 17 and 20″ rims, mostly diamond-finished.

Attention to the customer it is also clear in the details, such as the digital display of the dashboard covered in Gorilla Glass combined with the multimedia one of the center console, as well as the customized lights to highlight the driver’s seat and the welcome music. Five widgets offered by the OpenR screen, including consumption, tire pressure, or distance.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  What news is important today

You may also like

La Russa apologized on via Rasella, but that...

Climate Protection Act: The criticism of the amended...

The New York Times does not pay, no...

Politics – Spain’s Labor Minister Daz announces top...

War Ukraine, Germany: “Unbridgeable shortages, stop arms in...

Battery law: Tesla has to pay significantly fewer...

France, controversy for Macroni’s deputy minister on the...

Russia – SPD parliamentary group leader supports “peace...

Campania, Schlein Commissioner De Luca. Susanna Camusso Commissioner...

Huawei’s financial report: Huawei’s revenue in 2022 will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy