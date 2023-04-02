The new Renault Austral will join two other C-segment models such as the Arkana and the Mégane E-Tech Full Hybrid.

Highly technological, it offers everything you need to get behind the wheel in complete relaxation. There are three versions available: Full Hybrid, more powerful and efficient, and two 48 and 12v Mild Hybrids.

The carved hood transfers a sense of aggressiveness, softened in the lines of the profile. The rear LED lights use laser-cut micro-optical technology. On the front stands out the large checkerboard grille and the Renault “Nouvel R” logo with brushed satin chrome. 1.64 meters high, 1.84 meters wide and 4.51 meters long, with a wheelbase of 2.67 meters, it also for headlights that adapt to the external light conditions and traffic.

Interview – Raffaele Fusilli CEO of Renault Italy

Available in seven colors, including the new Satin Schist Gray created exclusively for the muscular Esprit Alpine, it stands out for its certain sturdiness, with 17 and 20″ rims, mostly diamond-finished.

Attention to the customer it is also clear in the details, such as the digital display of the dashboard covered in Gorilla Glass combined with the multimedia one of the center console, as well as the customized lights to highlight the driver’s seat and the welcome music. Five widgets offered by the OpenR screen, including consumption, tire pressure, or distance.

