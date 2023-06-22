Renault: in talks with RedBird for investment in the Alpine Formula 1 team

Renault is in talks with RedBird Capital Partners about a possible investment in the Alpine Formula 1 team, a key part of the French automaker, according to people familiar with the matter. RedBird is reportedly considering buying a minority stake in Alpine’s UK operations and the deal could be announced by June 26, when Alpine is staging an event in Enstone, UK. However, the agreement has not yet been initialed and there is no certainty that the negotiations will actually lead to an agreement.

With RedBird, Alpine would get an experienced investor in the sports sector. Renault CEO Luca de Meo is looking to raise brand awareness in a bid to expand the sports car business and move towards electrification.

RedBird has $8.6 billion in assets under management, primarily in the sports, consumer and financial services sectors. The company acquired AC Milan for €1.2 billion last year and also owns French soccer club Toulouse. Founded by Gerald Cardinale, RedBird also has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, owners of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool, and a stake in the US professional football league XFL.

An initial public offering by Alpine is also a long-term possibility, de Meo, 56, said last month.

