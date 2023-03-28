Home Business Renault, New Espace, ever more habitable, ever more SUVs
Business

Renault, New Espace, ever more habitable, ever more SUVs

by admin
Renault, New Espace, ever more habitable, ever more SUVs

Renault unveils New Espace, the new globe created to reinforce the marque’s major offensive in the C and D segments.

New Space, in fact, becomes an SUV with an athletic and elegant design, imbued with sportiness in the Esprit Alpine trim. Faithful to its DNA as a large 5- or 7-seater car, it is still the most habitable model in the Renault range. The choice of refined materials and the quality of assembly and finishes highlight the top-of-the-range equipment, such as the panoramic roof measuring over one square metre, one of the largest on the market. New Espace is high-tech not only in the cabin, but also under the bonnet.

Interview – Raffaele Fusilli CEO Renault Italy

Takes care of its occupants through connectivity and does not lose sight of its environmental footprint. With more compact external dimensions and a weight reduced by 215 kg compared to the previous model, it is equipped with a super efficient 200 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid engine. With a length of 4.72 metres, which is 14 cm less than the previous generation, the living space up to the third row has increased to 2.48 metres. This especially benefits passengers in the second row, where knee room is up to 321mm. To make the most of the internal volume and allow everyone to travel comfortably, the New Espace was equipped for the first time, in the second row, with a bench that can slide freely over 220 mm, divided into two independent 60/40 sections. This means that, at maximum extension, passengers can count on the best knee depth available on the market (up to 321 mm) or on a luggage rack which, in the 5-seater version, reaches a capacity of 777 litres.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

“We have to inspire the youngsters”

Strengthening the quality and efficiency of services for...

Urs Rohner says he will pay back millions

Disney: Bob Iger announces the first of three...

Gas storage facilities in Europe: Daily level and...

Statement from the editorial board of Il Sole...

Stock market ticker: More confidence on the markets...

Cruises, 2023 will be “a record year” for...

Lack of successors endangers thousands of medium-sized companies

Resolution 54 of 03/21/2023 – Adoption of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy