Renault unveils New Espace, the new globe created to reinforce the marque’s major offensive in the C and D segments.

New Space, in fact, becomes an SUV with an athletic and elegant design, imbued with sportiness in the Esprit Alpine trim. Faithful to its DNA as a large 5- or 7-seater car, it is still the most habitable model in the Renault range. The choice of refined materials and the quality of assembly and finishes highlight the top-of-the-range equipment, such as the panoramic roof measuring over one square metre, one of the largest on the market. New Espace is high-tech not only in the cabin, but also under the bonnet.

Interview – Raffaele Fusilli CEO Renault Italy

Takes care of its occupants through connectivity and does not lose sight of its environmental footprint. With more compact external dimensions and a weight reduced by 215 kg compared to the previous model, it is equipped with a super efficient 200 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid engine. With a length of 4.72 metres, which is 14 cm less than the previous generation, the living space up to the third row has increased to 2.48 metres. This especially benefits passengers in the second row, where knee room is up to 321mm. To make the most of the internal volume and allow everyone to travel comfortably, the New Espace was equipped for the first time, in the second row, with a bench that can slide freely over 220 mm, divided into two independent 60/40 sections. This means that, at maximum extension, passengers can count on the best knee depth available on the market (up to 321 mm) or on a luggage rack which, in the 5-seater version, reaches a capacity of 777 litres.

