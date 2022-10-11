Mission to Tokyo for the CEO of Renault, the Italian Luca De Meo. Objective: to review the terms of the alliance with Nissan and adapt it to support investments in the electric car. One of the central themes is the possible equity rebalancing between Paris and Tokyo after the stormy events (including legal ones) that saw the former CEO of the Renault-Nissan alliance, Carlos Ghosn, as protagonist. Today Renault controls 43% of Nissan, while the Japanese have 15% of the French. Through a joint note, the two allies announced the start of consultations between Paris and Tokyo. In the French capital, the immediate reaction of the “Regie” stock on the stock exchange, which rose to over 6% at 32.75 euros, to then close with an increase of 2.41% to 31.42 euros. Instead, the Tokyo Stock Exchange stops for holidays.

According to the document of the two groups that make up the alliance, both builders are currently engaged “with confidence in discussions on various initiatives as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and the future of the alliance”. Discussions include agreement on a number of common strategic initiatives covering markets, products and technologies. These include Nissan’s decision to invest in the new entity, Renault Ev, which deals with electric vehicles. Tokyo will support Paris’s “Renaulution” strategy and “will be one of the strategic steps towards Nissan Ambition 2030”.

In the background, however, work is being done on a rebalancing of the Alliance’s cross-share stakes, which are now unbalanced on Renault. There is insistent talk of a path that should lead to equal mutual control between the two groups. Today, Renault’s 43% stake in Nissan is valued at $ 5.9 billion (€ 6.08 billion) and represents approximately 2/3 of its capitalization of approximately € 9.2 billion (€ 9.48 billion). .

From finance to production, the hot front is that of the electric car. On January 27, Renault presented a plan that foresees investments of 23 billion euros over the next 5 years. Paris, which will lead the development of a common electrical and electronic architecture within the Alliance, aims to launch the first vehicle defined around new software by 2025 and has asked Nissan for an extra effort to create a company to list. on the Stock Exchange under the name of “Ampere”. The electrical challenge presupposes the use of massive economic resources. The Japanese would not hold back: according to rumors they would have decided to invest between 500 and 750 million dollars (between 515 and 772 million euros) in the project. And it’s safe to bet that they won’t stop there.