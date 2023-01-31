A strategic industrial alliance

From an industrial strategic point of view, the most evident aspect was the possibility of branding the vehicles of both manufacturers with the respective models, according to the image of the same brands in the original markets. This was the case for the respective commercial vehicles. But over time the Alliance allowed the two partners to leverage platforms for joint projects such as the B platform for Micra, Note and Juke and Renault Clio and Modus or the C platform for Nissan Qashqai and Renault Megane and the D platform for Nissan Altima and Maxima for sale in the US and Renault Laguna in Europe and Samsunf SM5 in South Korea.

Mitsubishi joins the Alliance in 2016

The engines are also a reason for sharing: the diesel ones were initially the prerogative of Renault, while the petrol ones, especially with large displacements, were from Nissan. All diesel Nissans were powered by Renault, while Nissan engines were found in the Renault Clio, Laguna, Espace and Vel Satis. In November 2013, Renault-Nissan studied an agreement with Mitsubishi which led to the entry of the Japanese manufacturer into the Alliance starting from 2016 with a capital increase which allowed Nissan to acquire 34% of Mitsubishi which was then in unfavorable financial conditions. sure of the best.

The first results of the Alliance are record sales

The synergy between the two companies led in 2014 to a further alliance with Avtovaz, the most important Russian car manufacturer, which set a further record with the marketing of vehicles: over 8.5 million vehicles worldwide, increasing by 2.5% compared to 2013 with sales increasing both in the United States and in Western Europe. Overall, the Renault-Nissan Alliance then boasts control of no less than 8 brands: Renault, Nissan, Renault Samsung, Infiniti, Venucia, Dacia, Datsun and Lada. In short, a real entity capable of bringing together manufacturers from different areas of the world

The celebrations of the 15 years of the Alliance

“By joining forces, Renault and Nissan have considerably developed their global presence and generated economies of scale far exceeding those that would have been possible if they had acted separately,” said Carlos Ghosn, then president of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. «The Alliance has traveled a unique path in these 15 years, optimizing synergies and at the same time nurturing the corporate culture and the distinct brands of each of the two companies». Thus expressed the number one supporter of the Alliance who later fell into disgrace: first arrested in 2018, then daringly fled to Lebanon and also chased by France (international arrest warrant in April 22, which adds up to the Japanese one ) for having stolen 15 million from the coffers of Regie, the name of Renault when it passed under state control after the war.

Today’s rebalancing needed for the Alliance

Despite the initial sales records of the Alliance and the leadership in the electric sector attributable to Nissan with the launch of the Leaf, the longest-selling electric car in the world, the fate of the Alliance enters a serious crisis for a real own no-holds-barred war between Nissan and its former chairman Carlos Ghosn which materialized in a billion-dollar compensation lawsuit brought by the manufacturer for damages related to Ghosn’s breach of his fiduciary duty as director of the group in addition to the misappropriation of resources and assets attributed to Nissan itself. The rest is today’s history.