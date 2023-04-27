Home » Renault Pro + alongside professional operators
Business

Renault Pro + alongside professional operators

by admin
Renault Pro + alongside professional operators

For more than a century, Renault has been designing commercial vehicles as a tool at the service of customers,

a partner who allows them to improve their daily lives while helping them develop their business or passion.

Launched in 2010, the Renault Pro+ label brings together all the expertise of the Renault brand in commercial vehicles and responds to the specific needs of professional customers. Whether they are craftsmen or traders, large companies or individuals with unusual passions, the experts at the Renault Pro+ centers are able to create bespoke vehicles.

RENAULT PRO+ CENTERS, A NETWORK OF EXPERTS WITH A REVOLUTIONARY APPROACH

When a customer crosses the threshold of one of 600 centri Renault Pro+ from all over the world, the experts don’t ask him which vehicle he wants to buy, but above all who he is.

It is learning to know the daily life of customers with their passions, needs and professional constraints that the Brand’s experts can create a super-personalized tool to facilitate their daily work and accompany them in their growth. The Renault professionnel website was also created by basing navigation on professions.

These dealers, somewhat unusual, they have a range of commercial vehicles displayed and available for testing, easily accessible.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Fed, Powell: 'really willing to bring US inflation back to 2%. Our commitment supports dollar confidence '

You may also like

Julian Zietlow’s drug use: That’s what Rocka Nutrition...

In 2023, the “Huixia Insurance” will be open...

Swiss banking – SNB with CHF 26.9 billion...

Tokyo stock market in plaster awaiting Ueda’s first...

Despite the slump in earnings, BASF is sticking...

Chery is preparing to land in Europe in...

Meta Platforms Q1 earnings per share and revenue...

Cinnamood: Cologne startup makes millions with cinnamon rolls

WindTre mock Tim, ready to separate network and...

Banking – Swiss National Bank posts quarterly profit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy