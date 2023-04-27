Renault Pro + alongside professional operators

For more than a century, Renault has been designing commercial vehicles as a tool at the service of customers,

a partner who allows them to improve their daily lives while helping them develop their business or passion.

Launched in 2010, the Renault Pro+ label brings together all the expertise of the Renault brand in commercial vehicles and responds to the specific needs of professional customers. Whether they are craftsmen or traders, large companies or individuals with unusual passions, the experts at the Renault Pro+ centers are able to create bespoke vehicles.

RENAULT PRO+ CENTERS, A NETWORK OF EXPERTS WITH A REVOLUTIONARY APPROACH

When a customer crosses the threshold of one of 600 centri Renault Pro+ from all over the world, the experts don’t ask him which vehicle he wants to buy, but above all who he is.

It is learning to know the daily life of customers with their passions, needs and professional constraints that the Brand’s experts can create a super-personalized tool to facilitate their daily work and accompany them in their growth. The Renault professionnel website was also created by basing navigation on professions.

These dealers, somewhat unusual, they have a range of commercial vehicles displayed and available for testing, easily accessible.

