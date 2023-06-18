Renault Rafale, the SUV coupe makes its debut. Dimensions, engines and technical characteristics

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rafale is the third high-end crossover SUV model from Renault. After Austral, the Espace (that is, the family version and size XL of Austral). However, compared to these two models, the front end and the handle change (the interior however remains practically the same for these three cars based on the same CMP D/E platform.

Furthermore, with Rafale, the new stylistic language desired by Gilles Vidal, the brand’s new chief designer, makes its debut, who intends to be more avant-garde through bolder lines but in the same way in step with the times, with the intention of offering a car that, over the years, will never go out of fashion. However, the stylistic references already seen on the new Espace and Austral do not escape, with the most substantial differences that can be seen in the front part, where the nose is of a new concept and specially designed for the new Rafale.

The profile is decidedly sporty, and, as mentioned, the new shape of the grille and the luminous signature borrowed from the New Clio stand out at the front. At the rear, the very pronounced shoulders around the wheels blend well with the sloping roof. With a length of 4.71 meters and a height of 1.61 meters, the Rafale enters the sports SUV market by right, while the track is much wider than 4 cm. compared to the New Espace which make it possible to improve the set-up. The rims fitted are 20 and fill the wheel arch as best as possible, which is even more noticeable when viewed from the side.

And to give the impression of being even wider than it already is (1.86 metres) the rear lights have been separated, whose design draws inspiration from the graphic play of the tangram, which features a cut square that recurs with 5 triangles, a parallelogram and a square.

The New Rafale will be sold in five colours, two of which Renault is offering for the first time in its price list, i.e. Satin Pearl White and Alpine Blue. The other colors are Passion Red, Étoile Black and Glossy Schisto Grey. If in terms of aesthetics for its new top of the range Renault has not spared itself, also in terms of technologies Rafal integrates the best that can be found today on a D-segment SUV. Starting with the 4Controlo Advanced four-wheel steering system which takes care of offering maximum handling when driving at low speeds, but at the same time provides the right agility and dynamism at medium and high speeds.