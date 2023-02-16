Home Business Renault records in 2022: profitability doubled and return to the dividend
Business

Renault records in 2022: profitability doubled and return to the dividend

by admin
Renault records in 2022: profitability doubled and return to the dividend

Automotive operating margin to 1.4 billion euros (3.3% of revenues): an increase of 1.4 billion euros compared to 2021 (+3.3 points), reaching 4.2% in the second half of 2022 (+3.3 points). 5 points compared to the second half of 2021).

Renault has stated that it is aiming for a group operating margin 6% or more in 2023, after reaching 5.6% in 2022, double that of 2021 and slightly higher than expected. A dividend of €0.25 per share will be proposed for a vote at the annual general meeting on May 11.

Operating free cash flow automaker, under scrutiny by analysts, reached 2.1 billion euros last year, beating expectations and is targeting 3 billion by the end of the decade. The financial situation of the core automotive business turned positive again at 549 million euros, compared to a debt of 1.1 billion in 2021.

Russia effect on profit

Group share of net income posted a loss of €338m, down sharply from a profit of €888m in 2021, but broadly in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company which reported a loss of 310 million euros.

Renault, which returned to profit in 2021 after two years in the red and a historic loss in 2020, nonetheless said its net profit excluding the divestment of its former Russian unit Avtovaz was up on 2021 and stood at 1. 6 billion euros. Renault sold its majority stake in Avtovaz to the Russian state for just one ruble last year, but with a six-year option to buy it back.

See also  New Point Software Online Issuance Final Winning Rate 0.0343% _ Securities Times

You may also like

Pirelli: Chinese shareholder Sinochem towards farewell? Camfin vying...

Copyright, even the Council of State rejects Siae’s...

Resolution 14 of 10/25/2021 – Working group for...

The central bank launched a 499 billion yuan...

The ban on petrol and diesel cars pleases...

Meloni pigliatutto: “I would have won Sanremo too”....

Spot gold trading strategy: the rebound in gold...

Acea resigns after the “scandal”: President Castelli leaves

February single check, late payment. Now there is...

The supply of imported soybeans is abundant, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy