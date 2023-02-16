Automotive operating margin to 1.4 billion euros (3.3% of revenues): an increase of 1.4 billion euros compared to 2021 (+3.3 points), reaching 4.2% in the second half of 2022 (+3.3 points). 5 points compared to the second half of 2021).

Renault has stated that it is aiming for a group operating margin 6% or more in 2023, after reaching 5.6% in 2022, double that of 2021 and slightly higher than expected. A dividend of €0.25 per share will be proposed for a vote at the annual general meeting on May 11.

Operating free cash flow automaker, under scrutiny by analysts, reached 2.1 billion euros last year, beating expectations and is targeting 3 billion by the end of the decade. The financial situation of the core automotive business turned positive again at 549 million euros, compared to a debt of 1.1 billion in 2021.

Russia effect on profit

Group share of net income posted a loss of €338m, down sharply from a profit of €888m in 2021, but broadly in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company which reported a loss of 310 million euros.

Renault, which returned to profit in 2021 after two years in the red and a historic loss in 2020, nonetheless said its net profit excluding the divestment of its former Russian unit Avtovaz was up on 2021 and stood at 1. 6 billion euros. Renault sold its majority stake in Avtovaz to the Russian state for just one ruble last year, but with a six-year option to buy it back.