Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, all prices and trim levels

The new generation of the Renault Scenic proposed with the acronym E-Tech Electric to underline the purely electric nature of the car, is preparing to arrive in dealerships with the opening of orders, in view of deliveries scheduled for April next year. Prices start from 40,000 euros and reach 50,450 for the top of the range in the four different trim levels.

Two different drum cuts available

Available with two different types of battery motors, 170 or 220 hp and with two battery packs, 60 kWh for 430 km of autonomy and 87 kWh for 625 km of autonomy, the Scenic E-Tech Electric starts from a base of 40,050 euros for the version equipped with 60 kWh batteries and to which is added a 170 hp engine and the attack threshold, Evolution.

Evolution, Techno, Esprit Alpin e Iconic

Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, a camera and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, 12-inch digital instruments, a 9-inch central monitor and a heat pump. The Techno setup starts from 41,550 for the 60 kWh battery or from 47,250 for the 87 kWh one, plus full LED lights, 12-inch central monitor and navigator.

Both 19 and 20 inch alloy wheels

In addition to the ambient lights, 360° parking sensors and tinted rear windows. And we come to the first of the two top of the range, the Scenic E-Tech Electric Esprit Alpine which is on sale from a base of 49,050 euros and is characterized by 20-inch alloy wheels, black roof bars, adjustable front seats lumbar and heated, for the heated steering wheel and dedicated interiors.

Level 2 driving assistance available

Finally, the second top of the range branded Iconic which costs 50,450 euros adds 20-inch wheels with a dedicated design as standard and also front seats which are electrically adjustable, driving assistance systems which allow the use of level 2, plus the Harman Kardon audio system and the elegant wooden inserts. In short, everything and more is available at Scenic.

