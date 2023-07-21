Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, the family vehicle of the future

It was 1996 when Renault launched the Scenic – or rather Megane Scenic, as they called it at the time – it is considered the first compact MPV in the history of the automotive industry European.

His name was meant to be an invitation to travel and discovering the outside world. From its birth and for the first four generations, Scenic has carried habitability, useful technologies and safety in its DNA. A story destined to continue, as Renault has chosen to give this name to its future 100% electric family vehicle. New Scenic E-Tech Electric will continue to embody these values, but reinventing itself. Sylvia, head of naming strategy in the Global Marketing Department of the Renault marque, explains the metamorphosis of this car which has never ceased to transform itself over the years. Everything has changed except the name.

In the 1990s, Renault he is more than ever considered as the builder of the “voitures à vivre”. After Espace, the top-of-the-range minivan launched in 1984, followed by the Twingo city car in 1993, it fell to Scenic to embody those years, positioning itself as the first compact family minivan on the market. Unveiled in 1991, in the form of a concept car at the Frankfurt Motor Show, it was marketed in 1996. The well-being of individual passengers is at the heart of the design of this model, known at the time as the Megane Scenic. Innovative, safe, comfortable and convivial, Scenic offers uncommon modularity, a large number of technological innovations and a very large glass surface. The design is unique: it is a model born from within, to offer an unforgettable travel experience to individual passengers.

«The name Scenic immediately refers to the term “scenic”, which refers to the stage or scenography. Scenic is, therefore, synonymous with an invitation to travel, a great opening to the outside world, underlined by the large glass surface. The scenography is also technological and, in this case, the name Scenic refers to a richer life on board.» Sylvia, responsible for the naming strategy in the Global Marketing Department of the Renault brand

The choice of the name Scenic was obvious. Scenic represents 32 years of “car to live”, a legendary name well rooted in the history of Renault, just like Clio (15.9 million vehicles), Megane (13 million vehicles), Twingo (4.1 million vehicles) and Espace (1.3 million vehicles). elected”European Car of the Year” in 1997 and sold in 100 countries for a total of over 5.4 million units, this Renault invention has been able to count on a series of evolutions, while continuing to maintain the original values: on-board comfort, safety and useful technologies. «Few know it, but the name Scenic is also an acronym. Scenic, in fact, stands for “Safety Concept Embodied in a New Innovative Car”, a concept which, in 1991, was translated into the expression “a safety concept embodied in a new and innovative car”». Sylvia explained.

Scenic was perfectly in line with the spirit of the times, with its rounded and soft shapes and the “unibody” silhouette. Designed for a clientele of families conquered by the idea of ​​the car as a “protective cocoon”, Scenic has unique dimensions and beautiful proportions for greater habitability and modularity inside. Its main advantage: the large number of features intended for all occupants. It boasts an evident family vocation. Perhaps not everyone knows that, in the design phase of the first generation of Scenic, it was the children of the employees who expressed their wishes, needs and fantasies about life on board and the organization of the interior space of the vehicle. Hence the playful proliferation of storage compartments/”hideaways”, intelligent devices and functions on board this first compact people carrier.

The generations then followed one another with Scenic II in 2003, Scenic III in 2009 and Scenic IV in 2016, this time all available in two lengths. Scenic is a model that has been able to evolve with the times. The world changes and… Scenic too.

To better respond to a vision of the car more responsible and safer, with technologies and innovations at the service of the environment and individuals, Renault chooses to give a new dimension to the name Scenic. In 2022, the brand thus calls its innovative concept car Scenic Vision, heralding the fifth generation of Scenic. The invitation to travel is reinvented with a technological and connected car, which embodies the Group’s strategy in terms of sustainable development and safety. Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric will be unveiled this year at the IAA Motor Show in Monaco. Appointment in September to discover this new 100% electric family vehicle, more innovative, more daring and more than ever in step with the times.

