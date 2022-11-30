Listen to the audio version of the article

New generation automotive and aircraft batteries. Renault and Airbus Group have signed an alliance to advance the technology available today. The engineering teams of the two companies will jointly research and develop solutions on energy storage, one of the long-haul barriers in electric vehicles. The partnership will help Airbus develop technology related to hybrid-electric aircraft.

Engineers at work

This new partnership reflects efforts to better address the costly and difficult transition to electrification and confirms that the road is clear: consolidation in every possible form. Renault CEO Luca de Meo presented in November a complex division of activities between electric vehicles and combustion engines of the Parisian house. “For the first time, two European leaders from different sectors are sharing engineering knowledge to shape the future of hybrid-electric aircraft,” said Gilles Le Borgne, executive vice president for engineering at Renault. Which he added: «Aviation is an extremely demanding sector in terms of both safety and energy consumption, as is the automotive industry».

Batteries and life cycle

The cooperation will focus on optimizing energy management and improving battery weight as Renault and Airbus look to switch from solid-state cells to double battery energy density by 2030. companies have pledged to look at the full lifecycle of batteries including recycling to reduce their carbon footprint.

Climate and mobility

“This cross-sector partnership with Groupe Renault will help us mature the next generation of batteries as part of Airbus’ electrification roadmap,” said Sabine Klauke, Airbus chief technical officer. Achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is a unique challenge that requires cooperation across sectors, starting today. Bringing together Renault’s expertise in electric vehicles with our track record in electric flight demonstrators will enable us to accelerate the development of the disruptive technologies needed for future hybrid aircraft architectures in the 1930s and beyond. It will also facilitate the emergence of common technical and regulatory standards to support the clean mobility solutions needed to achieve our climate goals.