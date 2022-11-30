Home Business Renault teams up with Airbus to design the batteries of the future
Business

Renault teams up with Airbus to design the batteries of the future

by admin
Renault teams up with Airbus to design the batteries of the future

New generation automotive and aircraft batteries. Renault and Airbus Group have signed an alliance to advance the technology available today. The engineering teams of the two companies will jointly research and develop solutions on energy storage, one of the long-haul barriers in electric vehicles. The partnership will help Airbus develop technology related to hybrid-electric aircraft.

Engineers at work

This new partnership reflects efforts to better address the costly and difficult transition to electrification and confirms that the road is clear: consolidation in every possible form. Renault CEO Luca de Meo presented in November a complex division of activities between electric vehicles and combustion engines of the Parisian house. “For the first time, two European leaders from different sectors are sharing engineering knowledge to shape the future of hybrid-electric aircraft,” said Gilles Le Borgne, executive vice president for engineering at Renault. Which he added: «Aviation is an extremely demanding sector in terms of both safety and energy consumption, as is the automotive industry».

Batteries and life cycle

The cooperation will focus on optimizing energy management and improving battery weight as Renault and Airbus look to switch from solid-state cells to double battery energy density by 2030. companies have pledged to look at the full lifecycle of batteries including recycling to reduce their carbon footprint.

Climate and mobility

“This cross-sector partnership with Groupe Renault will help us mature the next generation of batteries as part of Airbus’ electrification roadmap,” said Sabine Klauke, Airbus chief technical officer. Achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is a unique challenge that requires cooperation across sectors, starting today. Bringing together Renault’s expertise in electric vehicles with our track record in electric flight demonstrators will enable us to accelerate the development of the disruptive technologies needed for future hybrid aircraft architectures in the 1930s and beyond. It will also facilitate the emergence of common technical and regulatory standards to support the clean mobility solutions needed to achieve our climate goals.

Find out more

You may also like

Opel Astra, the Sport Tourer Electric is ready...

Personal pension implementation blogger questioned: Pension target fund...

U.S. stocks close: S&P expects the U.S. to...

Made in Italy, victory for Neapolitan pizza: the...

Istat, growth confirmed at 0.5% in the third...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.30.2022

Emilia-Romagna hunting for talent with an ad hoc...

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Banco BPM grants a period of exclusivity to...

Copper transactions in Shanghai rose, positions fell, zinc...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy