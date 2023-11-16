Renault, the new 20 thousand euro electric Twingo arrives against the Chinese

Listen to the audio version of the article

From 45 thousand electric cars sold in 2023 to 300 thousand in 2025 and up to one million in 2031. Revenues increased tenfold: from 2.8 billion euros this year to almost 11 billion in two years and 25 billion in six years. Breakeven in 2025 on both operating margin and cash flow and over 10% operating margin from 2030 onwards. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% between the current year and 2031. And double-digit market share. These are the ambitions of Ampere, Renault’s challenge to competition in the era of electrification imposed by political times to respond to the urgency of climate change.

Ampere was founded as an electric vehicle and software company that designs, develops, produces and markets electric vehicles for the Renault brand in Europe. The aim is for technological excellence and, a program traditionally dear to Renault, for the “democratization of battery-powered cars”, which at the moment are anything but democratic, given the prices on average 30-40% more expensive than their petrol or diesel “sisters”. diesel. Furthermore, Ampere presents itself as a company devoted to ESG principles, with decarbonisation and circular economy at the center of the project and precise commitments as early as 2025.

Renault presented the Ampere project in detail today, during the Capital Market Day, in view of a possible IPO of its new “pure EV player”, a general test of a European Tesla, in the first half of 2024. “Provided that the conditions of the market are favourable”, clarified the French group.

On the product side, among the most important innovations – an extra lever to convince investors and a declaration of war on competition made in China – there is a great return: the Legend which was spoken about in the press release on Wednesday morning, in reality, this the surprise during the presentation of Ampere to investors will be the new electric Twingo, the first software-defined model (and connected to the cloud) in collaboration with Google, expected on the market in 2026, under the Renault brand.

Basically it will be post-Zoe. A concept close to Japanese kei cars, which de Meo said he appreciates, also because they are better suited to metropolitan traffic and take up less space than large electric SUVs. Twingo will be an urban vehicle «with category-leading efficiency: just 10 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions 75% lower than the average European internal combustion engine car sold in 2023, zero CO₂ emissions from the exhaust and lower fuel consumption raw materials”, thanks to its compact dimensions. «Made in Europe, the car will be offered at an entry price of less than 20 thousand euros, before subsidies. Less than 100 euros per month for our customers”, announced the French company.

