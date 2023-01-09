Listen to the audio version of the article

The Renault group has announced the success of its employee share allocation plan called the Renaulution Shareplan , which ran from 24 November to 12 December 2022. This plan provided for the allocation of 6 free shares to all eligible employees in 29 countries and a further offer in 21 countries to purchase the shares at a 30% discount, at a price of €22.02.

«We are pleased with the success of the employee share ownership operation – commented Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group. It is testament to employees’ confidence in our Renaulution plan and strategic guidelines announced last November. With employee ownership, all teams benefit from the value we create and which we associate with long-term Group performance. Group employees will hold approximately 4.7% of the share capital following the Renaulution Shareplan operation. This is another important step in our ambition to reach 10% employee shareholding by 2030.”

The Renaulution Shareplan transaction will allow the transfer to Group employees of approximately 2,698,190 additional shares, equal to 0.91% of the capital of Renault SA, held through a mutual fund, in certain countries, directly to an account . As part of the plan, the top-ups (a unilateral contribution equal to 6 shares and an additional contribution of 300% limited to the equivalent value of 6 shares in the event of subscription) offered by the Renault Group amount to over 812,608 shares which will thus be distributed free of charge to 95,396 employees of the Group on 7 February next.

In addition, 40,307 employees have subscribed to additional quotas, investing an average of 1,160 euros per person. This subscription represents 41,520,000 euros, or 1,885,590 shares.