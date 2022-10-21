Listen to the audio version of the article

The Renault group has published data on the turnover of the third quarter which rose to 9.8 billion euros, an increase of 20.5% excluding Russia. The group in particular experienced a record price effect, with good sales of hybrid and electric vehicles, and in the C segment with its Arkana SUV, it said in a press release. The order book is at around 3.5 months, with deliveries still hampered by the shortage of semiconductors, explains the group.

Turnover no longer includes the group’s operations in Russia, from which Renault separated in May, with a decrease of 867 million euros. In the second quarter, a loss of 2.3 billion was recorded on these activities. In the third quarter of 2021, with its Russian operations but in full shortage of semiconductors, the group had a turnover of 9 billion euros.

According to Thierry Pieton, CFO of the group, business growth in the third quarter “continues to reflect the value-centered commercial policy implemented 2 years ago: improved pricing, optimization of commercial discounts and maximum priority of sales channels. profitable distribution “.

The group also begins to “benefit from the renewal of the range with the promising debut of Renault Megane E-tech Electric, Renault Austral, whose start-up is underway, which strengthens the Group’s return to the C segment,” Pieton pointed out. The group confirmed the financial outlook for 2022, with an operating margin of more than 5% and free financial flows in the automotive sector of more than 1.5 billion euros. On 8 November, Renault will present an update on its financial strategy, which includes the creation of two new entities, one dedicated to thermal activities and the other to electricity.

The group is currently negotiating a rebalancing of its cross-holdings with partner Nissan and could announce them on November 15, according to a source close to the Japanese manufacturer. The goal would be to cross-hold 15% and get Nissan an investment of up to 15% in the new electric entity, according to the same source.