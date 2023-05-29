Home » Renault unveils New Espace, athletic and elegant
Renault unveils New Espace with 5 or 7 seats, created to strengthen the marque’s major offensive in the C and D segments which today becomes an SUV

with an athletic and elegant design, imbued with sportiness in the Esprit Alpine trim. True to its DNA, it is still the most habitable model in the Renault range. Based on the Alliance’s modular CMF-CD platform, it features generous rear row space combined withspecific optimization of the internal space. With a length of 4.72 metres, which is 14 cm less than the previous generation, the living space up to the third row has increased to 2.48 metres. This especially benefits passengers in the second row, where knee room is up to 321mm. Combined with the possibility of reclining the backrest up to 31°, all this space offers extraordinary seating comfort.

But this is not enough: if the central seat is not occupied, passengers can also have a central armrest with two cup holders. Passengers in the third row (7 seats available free of charge when ordering) were also given great attention. In fact, they have two seats with 128 mm of knee room and maximum accessibility, thanks to the Easy Access function which allows you to slide the second row up 260 mm and increase the inclination of the backrest. Each occupant can count on a belt fitted with a pretensioner, ceiling light with touch switch, USB-C charging socket and, available as an option, a Harman Kardon hi-fi system. To make the most of the internal volume and allow everyone to travel comfortably, the New Espace was equipped for the first time, in the second row, with a bench that can slide freely over 220 mm, divided into two independent parts with a ratio of 2/ 3 – 1/3. This means that passengers can count on one of the largest kneerooms on the market (up to 321 mm) or on a luggage rack which, in the 5-seater version, reaches a capacity of up to 777 liters (in VDA).

