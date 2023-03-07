Home Business René Benko: This manager gets a top job at Signa
René Benko: This manager gets a top job at Signa

René Benko: This manager gets a top job at Signa

Signa Holding owner René Benki (centre) with Dieter Berninghaus (right) and Peter Feldmann, former mayor of Frankfurt am Main (left).
picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Robert Schmiegelt/Geisler-Fotopr

At René Benko’s Signa Holding, two managers were in a head-to-head race for a top position.

According to media reports, Dieter Berninghaus and Günther Helm fought for the post of head of trade at the Austrian company.

But now Helm withdrew and left the field to Berninghaus.

It is said to have been a head-to-head race for a top position at René Benko’s Signa Holding. According to media reports, 43-year-old Günther Helm, previously CEO of the drugstore chain Müller, and Dieter Berninghaus were fighting for the post of head of trade at the Austrian company, which also owns the insolvent department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof.

Collective bargaining at Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Second round ended without a result

Now a decision has been made. As the “manager magazine‘ reported Helm reportedly retired from the race and accepted the CEO post at Cenomi Retail, a company based in Saudi Arabia. The original plan was for Helm to manage Signa’s trading business together with Berninghaus, reported “Manager Magazin.” However, Helm is said to have wanted sole responsibility.

With his retirement, Helm is now clearing the way for the 57-year-old Berninghaus.

Berninghaus with Signa Holding since 2016

The manager is an acquaintance of Signa owner René Benko. Berninghaus has been head of the board of directors of the Austrian company since 2016.

His career began in 1991 – after studying business administration – at the Swiss Metro Holding. There he was responsible, among other things, for the internationalization of the company.

Müller CEO fired: 89-year-old drugstore patriarch takes over the helm, but apparently his wife is in charge

In 1999 he moved to the management of the German Rewe Group. Just two years later, he became a member of the board of directors, where he expanded the company into southern, central and eastern Europe. 2004 finally became chairman of the board of Rewe. He then pursued a career at the Swiss discounter Denner & Migros before joining Benko’s Signa Holding in 2016.

LS

