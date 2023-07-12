Renergetica: sells to E.ON authorization for the photovoltaic plant in Catania

Renergetica has formalized with E.ON Solar Energy Infrastructure Solutions Italy Srl the sale of the vehicle company Ren 181 Srl, holder of the Single Authorization for the construction of a photovoltaic plant, of approximately 3 MW of power in the Municipality of Catania.

Renergetica, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, operates in the development of projects from renewable sources on the international market and owns its own plant portfolio and is active in the sale of asset management services as well as in the innovative smart-grid market.

