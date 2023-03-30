Home Business Renewable energies, the EU agreement after 15 hours of negotiations
BRUSSELS. After 15 hours of negotiations, the EU institutions have reached an agreement on the new directive to promote and regulate renewable energies. The Swedish presidency of the EU announces it with a Tweet.

«I welcome the provisional agreement with the Parliament and the Council on a strengthened set of rules on renewable energies – writes the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson -. We have reached an ambitious compromise. The new renewables directive is an important step in the implementation of the Green Deal and the RePower Eu».

The agreement on the new directive increases to 42.5% the EU target for 2030 for the share of final electricity consumption that will have to be covered by renewable sources. This was announced by Markus Pieper (EPP, Germany), rapporteur of the measure for the European Parliament. The mandatory contribution of renewables rises not only from the current 32%, but also from what was proposed by the Commission in the 2021 climate package (40%). With the RePower EU, the EU Executive had proposed 45%. Among other elements of the agreement according to Pieper, there is the acceleration of permits. Biomass energy production will remain 100% renewable. “A good day for Europe’s energy transition”, comments the German MEP.

