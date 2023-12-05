Home » Renewable Energy: The Key to Reducing Dependence on Global Oil Markets
Renewable Energy: The Key to Reducing Dependence on Global Oil Markets

Renewable Energy: The Key to Reducing Dependence on Global Oil Markets

Many oil-importing countries, including Spain, have long lived at the mercy of the global oil market, unable to do much in the face of potential price explosions. This was the case during the most iconic and damaging oil crisis of the 1970s, as well as during last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, in the coming decades, these dependent nations may have a powerful tool at their disposal to reduce their exposure to the unpredictable global oil market: renewable energy.

According to a projection published by British consulting firm Cambridge Econometrics, an explosion of oil prices similar to that of the 1970s could reduce global GDP by up to $10 trillion. However, this amount could be substantially reduced to $6.5 trillion if the deployment of renewables grows significantly to meet the challenging target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius relative to preindustrial levels.

Ha Bui, senior economist at Cambridge Econometrics and co-author of the study, explained that an oil shock could wipe out $555 billion in a single year, almost half of the US economy. Bui emphasized the importance of investing in renewables and energy efficiency as a way to limit the negative effects of a rise in crude oil and gas prices, increasing the resilience of the economy in both the short and long term.

Transportation currently accounts for approximately 60% of global crude oil demand, with cars, buses, and trucks representing the majority of this figure. While progress in electrifying these segments is important, maritime and air transport sectors present a greater challenge. However, renewables will continue to play a key role in these sectors, with substances such as methanol, ammonia, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) relying on green hydrogen generated from solar and wind energy.

The gas sector also has a direct link to renewables, particularly in electricity generation. As batteries, both domestic and large-scale, become more prevalent, they will provide the electrical system with the strength that combined cycles currently provide. This shift will allow for the replacement of fossils with renewables and reduce reliance on gas for electricity generation.

In conclusion, the increased deployment of renewables offers a promising pathway for oil-importing countries to diminish their reliance on the global oil market and reduce the potential negative impacts of expensive fossil fuels. As the world continues to transition towards renewable energy sources, its role in mitigating oil price shocks and reducing carbon emissions will become increasingly significant.

