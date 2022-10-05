Overcoming the limits of solar energy production with the roofs of 20,000 stables ready to become photovoltaic centers serving the country and promoting the use of organic fertilizers. This is the proposal launched by Coldiretti and Filiera Italia in the letter sent to the European parliamentarians in reference to the announcement by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the possibility of putting a ceiling on the price of gas used to generate electricity.

“The crisis has caused an increase in the costs of raw materials and the price of gas, which are now out of control, generating a situation that is no longer sustainable for which farmers once again risk being the first victims. But it is the entire supply chain that is severely tested due to the domino effect deriving from the inevitable decline in agricultural production that puts food security at risk and the increase in production costs, with values ​​even ten times higher than the foreign competitors ”write the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini, the managing director of Filiera Italia Luigi Scordamaglia and the vice president of Filiera Italia Vincenzo Gesmundo.

Coldiretti and Filiera Italia deem a ceiling on the price of gas, not only to that coming from Russia, which now represents less than 9% of the European supply, but to all gas in Europe. It is in fact – continue Coldiretti and Filiera Italia – the only tool capable of halting or at least containing the speculative phenomena responsible for a large part of the price increase and a ruling in this sense by Parliament would be fundamental to allow selfishness to be overcome. of individual Member States and move towards a true spirit of European solidarity.

According to Coldiretti and Filiera Italia, it is also essential to encourage l” installation of photovoltaic panels on the roofs to stimulate the production of renewable energy in farmsand, overcoming the limit of self-consumption at a European level as a barrier to subsidized investments, in addition to promote the use of organic fertilizers and, in particular, of digestate, clarifying the possibility of use and eliminating the threshold of 170 kilograms of nitrogen per hectare per year. A necessary measure in the face of skyrocketing fertilizer prices that bring agricultural businesses around the world to their knees.

According to Coldiretti and Supply Chain Italy it is necessary to allocate a “Next generation 2” against expensive energy.