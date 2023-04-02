Energy, France pushes for nuclear hydrogen: all the news

There is an agreement between the European Parliament and the EU Council on the reform of the directive on renewable energies. The group communicates it Ppe. The agreement, explains the Popolari group, will speed up the authorization procedures for the construction of solar, water, heat pumps, biomass or wind plants in the European Union.

Under the guidance of the chief negotiator of the European Parliament for renewable energies, the MEP of the Peter Markus Pieperthe EU’s targets for renewable energy will be revised upwards: by 2030, 42.5% of the EU’s final energy consumption will come from renewable sources.

“I’m glad we made it,” he says Pieper – this directive on renewable energies it brings more renewable energy, more climate protection and a simpler and faster introduction of renewable energies in Europe. It will bring us closer to Paris climate goals and will reduce our dependence on others, giving a huge boost to renewable energy in Europe. Not only will we increase the share of renewable energies to 42.5%, but we will also significantly accelerate the permitting processes for renewable energy plants. This is a good day for energy transition of Europe”.

