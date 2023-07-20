Renewal of the national collective agreement for banks: unions ask for an increase of 435 euros. Abi takes a week to respond

Listen to the audio version of the article

The negotiation for the renewal of the national collective agreement of the 264,000 bankers started with the official presentation of the trade union platform to the ABI. However, it will take another week for the bankers’ response: it will arrive on July 26, when the next meeting has been scheduled. In the meantime, given the July 31 deadline, work will be done on an agreement to freeze the terms of the contract which expired at the end of 2022.

In this morning’s meeting Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin addressed the main points of the platform which in recent weeks has been approved by 99.5% of workers. To support the request for an increase of 435 euros to the average reference level, which represents the heart of this renewal, the unions underlined the good profits achieved by the sector in the face of progressively decreasing personnel costs.

On the request, the unions have already received a substantial go-ahead from Carlo Messina, CEO and managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo, who participates in the negotiations with the formula of the permanent invitation, after the revocation of ABI’s mandate to represent the contract. In the last meeting of the Italian Banking Association, the president Antonio Patuelli recognized the need to modernize the contract and to recognize the recovery of purchasing power for workers. The summary of the positions that will lead to the heart of the negotiations is expected on 26 July, with the aim of reaching an agreement quickly. «The official sending of the articulated platform to ABI and today’s meeting – says Ilaria Maria Dalla Riva, president of the ABI Trade Union and Labor Affairs Committee (Casl) – represent a fundamental and not just a formal step useful for entering the I live from the confrontation for the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement”. «On the basis of the traditional constructive and mature interlocution between the Parties – adds Dalla Riva – we will work to achieve convergence and therefore define the new national collective agreement for the category capable of providing all male and female workers and all banking a certain framework of rules and treatments in step with the times to continue to positively face the profound and complex changes underway”.