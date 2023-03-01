In this article you will find a brief analysis of the policy Renew Value Of generals. What it consists of, how much it costs, if it includes guarantees and if it gives the right to a preferential tax treatment.
My reviews are aimed at guiding you in choosing the best tools to manage and invest your money. Each product can be advantageous or not, it depends on who subscribes to it.
Read on to find out more and to get some good advice from me as well.
Let’s start!
This article talks about:
A few words about the Generali Group
If you want to invest your money in a policy that is a tool for managed savings, it is better to do it with a solid and reliable insurance company…
Generali is one of the leading insurance companies in the world; it is present in over 50 countries, with 72,000 employees, 61 million customers and total premium income of 69.7 billion euro. Only in Italy does it have an overall market share that covers 17% of the sector “Vita” and 14% of the branch “Danni”.
The offer of Generals Italy is very broad and includes: pension and family protection policies, investment products, savings plans, damage coverage ranging from car, home, leisure, accident and health insurance, to risk protection for professionals and companies.
It is always good to ascertain the solidity of the company that sells the policy, but this does not mean that the product is also convenient, read on…
Is the Rinnova Valore policy safe?
Insurance investments, such as the one we are discussing, are NOT without risk.
There is the risk of loss of capital, either because the investment goes badly, or because the costs of the contract greatly reduce your individual position, and there is the possibility that the realized returns are lower than what you were hoping for.
These are aspects that all policies share, but then each one is more or less risky and profitable based on the type of management.
As we will see later, Renew Value is a traditional policy of the Branch I, those life insurance contracts that are typically low risk because they offer a prudent management it’s a warranty to cover the capital.
On the other hand, the profits are generally very low, in proportion to the risk assumed. For this reason, the target to which it is addressed is a customer who wants to feel comfortable – ok to enhance the capital but not at the expense of the integrity of the savings.
Let’s continue!
Find out which Investor You are
I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation:
>> Start Now <
Characteristics of the Rinnova Valore policy
The policy Renew Value Of generals it is a single-premium whole life insurance with capital linked to a separate management.
The product is aimed at a retail customer who has an investment requirement and an at least medium time horizon, with a fairly low risk profile. Furthermore, it is good that the investor has at least some knowledge of the financial markets.
As for theagethe product is aimed at policyholders who at the time of signing the contract are at least 18 years of age and no more than 90 years and 6 months.
The investment
The capital is invested in a separate management, Gesavwhich is managed with a prudent investment policy oriented towards bond-type securities, in order to maximize the medium-long term return, always maintaining a low risk. The risk profile is in fact equal to 2 on a scale that goes from 1 to 7, so very low.
Management provides for revaluation annual of capital invested based on the return achieved. Consequently, the return cannot be very high (less risk, less returns).
Insurance benefits
Against the payment of a single premium, in the event of the insured’s death, the insurance company pays the beneficiary a revaluable performance in the form of capital, linked to the results of a separate management chosen by the contractor (GESAV or GEVAL/$).
Generali makes payments within 30 days from the date of receipt of the complete documentation certifying the event.
Award
Rinnova Valore is a policy a single prize and whole life, and the prize is chosen freely by the policyholder while respecting the minimum and maximum amounts, which are at least €10,000 and a maximum of €1,000,000
Duration
The insurance is a whole life, therefore its duration coincides with the life of the insured. It is also suggested to keep the investment for at least 6 years.
Redemption and reduction
You can technically divest after the first year, even if you are advised against doing so.
To make you feel like it, Generali establishes that: if you redeem in the first 5 years you will have to pay a CRIMINAL decreasing in value based on the year you disinvest; it starts from 2% up to 0.5% of the insured capital. The same rules apply in case of partial redemption.
The redemption amount and the value of the contract remaining after the redemption cannot be less than 2,000 euros.
Costs
How much does it cost to sign and maintain the Rinnova Valore policy? Let’s find out right away, these are all the following main expenses:
- Entrance fees for the acquisition of the contract: 0.10%;
- Exit costs: they apply only if the disinvestment takes place before 5 years, otherwise they are equal to 0;
- Management fees withheld from the return on the separate management: 1.51%, increased by 0.03% if the return on the separate management is greater than or equal to 2.60% or less than 2.70%;
- Performance fees: not foreseen.
Revocation and withdrawal
Requests for revocation and withdrawal are part of your rights. In fact, as a consumer you have the right to change your mind and even at the last minute decide not to activate the policy anymore.
Il right of revocation allows you to cancel the commitment with Generali as long as the contract has not yet been formally concluded – you must send a registered letter to the Company to inform them of this.
Il right of withdrawal gives you another 30 days, from the date of activation of the contract, to cancel your commitment and get back any amounts already paid, just send a registered letter as above.
Tax concessions
Here are some tax-related indications regarding the Branch I policies.
- Capital gains generated by the investment are subject to variable taxation (between 12.5% and 26%) depending on the nature of the underlying asset, as returns involving government bonds and similar are taxed at a lower rate.
- Branch I policies are exempt from stamp duty which is instead applied to other types of policies (unit linked, index linked and capitalisation);
- The sums are exempt from inheritance taxes.
Find out which Investor You are
I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation:
>> Start Now <
Opinions of Affari Miei on the Renew Value policy
In the end it is convenient or not to subscribe to the policy Renew Value? I don’t have the right answer for you, but I can advise you to evaluate this choice well.
Life policies of Branch I they are among the simplest insurance contracts: they have no major quibbles, they invest prudently and provide a guarantee to protect the capital.
Their problem is that they tend to make little, and due to the costs, however high, the capital has a hard time maturing, especially in the early years. If you wanted to redeem in advance, you would run into problems of this type.
I’m not saying that the contract is universally wrong but it’s still managed savings. In as such it leaves you no freedom of action, it binds you for a long time and charges you with expenses.
If you think about it, the investment world is vast and they exist alternative meansi (or more specific) to ensure and save money, with lower costs and more advantageous returns. The reason why we should immediately think about life insurance policies arises.
Watch the video below, so you will understand better:
Be wary of prepackaged formulas that bind you too long and hinder your ability to earn. Start training and rely on the help of those who understand more than you.
Conclusions
I personally prefer invest from me my money, in this way I avoid the costs of managed savings and maximize returns, without necessarily having to run greater risks, and above all I don’t bind myself for years to a contract from which it is difficult to exit without losses.
Finally, I enclose the guided paths for investing:
Good continuation!
Find out which Investor You are
I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation:
>> Start Now <