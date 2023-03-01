Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

In this article you will find a brief analysis of the policy Renew Value Of generals. What it consists of, how much it costs, if it includes guarantees and if it gives the right to a preferential tax treatment.

A few words about the Generali Group

If you want to invest your money in a policy that is a tool for managed savings, it is better to do it with a solid and reliable insurance company…

Generali is one of the leading insurance companies in the world; it is present in over 50 countries, with 72,000 employees, 61 million customers and total premium income of 69.7 billion euro. Only in Italy does it have an overall market share that covers 17% of the sector “Vita” and 14% of the branch “Danni”.

The offer of Generals Italy is very broad and includes: pension and family protection policies, investment products, savings plans, damage coverage ranging from car, home, leisure, accident and health insurance, to risk protection for professionals and companies.

It is always good to ascertain the solidity of the company that sells the policy, but this does not mean that the product is also convenient, read on…

Is the Rinnova Valore policy safe?

Insurance investments, such as the one we are discussing, are NOT without risk.

There is the risk of loss of capital, either because the investment goes badly, or because the costs of the contract greatly reduce your individual position, and there is the possibility that the realized returns are lower than what you were hoping for.

These are aspects that all policies share, but then each one is more or less risky and profitable based on the type of management.

As we will see later, Renew Value is a traditional policy of the Branch I, those life insurance contracts that are typically low risk because they offer a prudent management it’s a warranty to cover the capital.

On the other hand, the profits are generally very low, in proportion to the risk assumed. For this reason, the target to which it is addressed is a customer who wants to feel comfortable – ok to enhance the capital but not at the expense of the integrity of the savings.

Let’s continue!

Characteristics of the Rinnova Valore policy

The policy Renew Value Of generals it is a single-premium whole life insurance with capital linked to a separate management.

The product is aimed at a retail customer who has an investment requirement and an at least medium time horizon, with a fairly low risk profile. Furthermore, it is good that the investor has at least some knowledge of the financial markets.

As for theagethe product is aimed at policyholders who at the time of signing the contract are at least 18 years of age and no more than 90 years and 6 months.

The investment

The capital is invested in a separate management, Gesavwhich is managed with a prudent investment policy oriented towards bond-type securities, in order to maximize the medium-long term return, always maintaining a low risk. The risk profile is in fact equal to 2 on a scale that goes from 1 to 7, so very low.

Management provides for revaluation annual of capital invested based on the return achieved. Consequently, the return cannot be very high (less risk, less returns).

