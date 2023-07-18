Renewed Calls for Lower Interest Rates on Stock Mortgages as Banks Hesitate to Take Action

Title: Calls for Lower Interest Rates on Stock Mortgages Renewed as Banks Yet to Take Action

Date: July 18, 2023

Source: Financial Association

The discussion on lowering the interest rates of existing mortgages has been revived following a statement from the central bank. However, major banks and mortgage departments have stated that there is currently no new policy on the interest rate of stock mortgages. While some banks have expressed their intentions to actively communicate with regulatory authorities, the implementation of any formal plan is yet to be seen.

The central bank supports and encourages commercial banks and borrowers to negotiate independently and change contract agreements or replace existing loans with new ones for the adjustment of existing mortgage interest rates. However, industry analysts believe that the possibility of a comprehensive reduction in stock interest rates is low and that the details will depend on the introduction of regulatory or commercial bank rules. It is expected that policies for different regions and different credit entities will also differ.

Banking securities analysts have pointed out the potential benefits of reducing stock mortgage interest rates. Assuming a reduction of 80 basis points for 30% of stock mortgages, personal capital costs can be saved by 85 billion yuan. Additionally, if the existing housing loan interest rate is adjusted based on the new loan or a substantial “transfer loan” operation is carried out, cash expenditure for loan repayment can be reduced by 80-200 billion yuan annually.

At present, major banks have no new policies regarding stock mortgage interest rates. Bank representatives have indicated that they are paying attention to the relevant policy trends and will continue to communicate with regulatory authorities. However, they have not yet received any formal notifications or plans in this regard.

Industry insiders have mentioned that if there is an adjustment to stock mortgage interest rates, a comprehensive consideration process may take time. Past instances, such as the adjustment of housing loan interest rates in 2008, have shown that adjustments require careful evaluation.

Although the impact on banks is expected to be limited, banking analysts estimate that there could be a 3 basis point impact on bank interest rate spreads, a 1.5% impact on revenue, and a 3.3% impact on profits. The major banks, joint-stock banks, city commercial banks, and rural commercial banks are expected to be affected in descending order.

Analysts also highlight the possibility of different policies for different regions and credit subjects. It is unclear whether independent negotiation to change contract agreements will be allowed or if replacing stock loans with new loans at lower interest rates will be permitted. Further details are required to ascertain the specifics of the plan, including the time frame for negotiations and the adjustment range of stock mortgages.

Looking ahead, experts believe that the likelihood of a comprehensive reduction in stock mortgages is low due to the significant difference in scale compared to 2008. With the current scale of housing loans nearly 40 trillion yuan, it is thirteen times larger than that in 2008, providing a stable basic foundation for the housing market.

In conclusion, while there are renewed calls for lower interest rates on stock mortgages, banks have yet to take action as there are no new policies in place. The possibility of a comprehensive reduction is considered low, and the details of any potential plan will depend on regulatory or commercial bank rules.