Renk boss Susanne Wiegand tells in the podcast what the situation is with the Bundeswehr

Susanne Wiegand is the boss of the tank and ship supplier Renk – and the only woman in this position in the German defense industry. Renk was founded in 1873 as a gear workshop in Augsburg. And thanks to its robust technology, the company became the leading provider of tank transmissions and propulsion systems for naval ships. Sales are 850 million euros and the company has a total of 3,400 employees.
Susanne Wiegand has been managing Renk since May 2021. The qualified business economist began her career as a consultant and then moved to the shipyard industry in 2003. She spent fifteen years there in various positions, including in the marine division of ThyssenKrupp and in the electronics business of Rheinmetall. For a long time, says Wiegand, the motto was: “Don’t talk, don’t make a name for yourself.” Then came February 2022, and since Russia invaded Ukraine, the defense industry has been talking. And Susanne Wiegand joins in the conversation. Where are we at the end of this year at the turning point? How capable is Germany of war?
Wiegand tells editor-in-chief Horst von Buttlar what the situation is with the Bundeswehr, why exports are more attractive for the arms industry – and why politicians should talk more often.

