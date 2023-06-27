Renminbi pulls wildly! A shares rebounded and Hong Kong stocks soared! what happened? _ Oriental Fortune Network

Yesterday afternoon, media person Hu Xijin claimed to have officially entered the Chinese stock market and would start buying stocks tomorrow morning.

This morning, A-shares ushered in a recovery. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.93%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.57%, and the ChiNext Index fell back slightly, down 0.05%. More than 4,200 individual stocks rose.

The market may have new expectations. The real estate industry chain exploded suddenly in the morning, with home furnishing, electrical appliances and other sectors leading the gains, and the Hong Kong real estate sector also rose sharply. In addition, the consumption sector is also active, and the tourism, hotel and catering sectors have surged.

Hong Kong’s three major stock indexes also rose across the board in the morning.

The exchange rate of the offshore RMB against the U.S. dollar rose in a straight line, and once recovered the 7.22 mark.

The real estate industry chain broke out

This morning, the real estate industry chain soared. In the home furnishing sector, individual stocks such as Impulse, Good Wife, and Hals have daily limit.

Galaxy Securities stated that from January to May 2023, the retail sales of furniture will be 53.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.5%. Among them, the single month in May was 11.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5%. Actual consumption has recovered in the first quarter of 2023, and it is expected that the reporting end will improve quarter by quarter after the second quarter of 2023.

In the building materials sector, Gudi Technology, Tibet Tianlu, etc. led the increase.

In the real estate sector, individual stocks such as Zhongdi Investment and Zhongnan Construction have daily limit.

According to the latest research report of Tianfeng Securities,At the current point of time, we are optimistic about the performance of the real estate sector.The logic includes: the sector is adjusted to a relatively low level; real estate policy is expected to improve, and positive signals are continuously released under the condition of weakening fundamentals; the real estate chain has recently performed continuously and gradually emerged from the rebound trend. With the weakening of real estate fundamentals in the second quarter, a new round of policy-friendly period may have arrived. On the monetary policy side, interest rates on deposits, reverse repurchase, and SLF have been gradually lowered recently; on the demand side, Qingdao’s New Deal guides demand underpinning signals, and financing support is expected to slow down from the early stage to accelerate.

Media Sector Rebounds

This morning, most sectors in the concept of AI showed a trend of stopping falling and stabilizing. Among them, the media sector was the strongest, and individual stocks such as Huicheng Technology and Wanda Films rose by their daily limit.

According to preliminary statistics from the National Film Administration, the box office of Dragon Boat Festival movies in 2023 (June 22 to June 24) will be 909 million yuan, ranking second in the box office of Dragon Boat Festival movie history. The number of viewers is 22.49 million. The proportion is 80.08%. The top 5 films at the box office during the Dragon Boat Festival are “The Missing Her” with 507 million yuan and “I Love You!” “106 million yuan, “Transformers: Rise of Heroes” 81.83 million yuan, “In the Octagonal Cage” 66.38 million yuan (box office), “The Flash” 35.89 million yuan.

In terms of games, on June 21, the State Administration of Press and Publication announced the approval information of domestic online games in June, and a total of 89 games were approved. So far, in the first half of 2023, a total of 522 domestic online game version numbers have been issued, exceeding the 468 in the whole year of 2022.

Cinda Securities said that it is optimistic about the industry recovery brought about by the normalization of version number supply. With the development of AI technology, its application in the field of games is expected to be more extensive, or it will give priority to light games.We are optimistic about the benefits of AI technology to the game industry’s research and development cost savings and the acceleration of the high-quality process.

The hydrogen energy sector soared

This morning, the hydrogen energy sector exploded, and individual stocks such as Shudao Equipment and Sunlight Technology soared.

Last week, the Gansu 4GW photovoltaic off-grid hydrogen production project issued an EPC bidding announcement. The project fund is about 35 billion. The tenderer is Zhongguangtong Technology (Jiuquan) Co., Ltd., and plans to build 4GW off-grid photovoltaics, supporting the construction of 800 MW/1600 MWH energy storage Equipment, 8638 sets/sets of hydrogen production equipment are invited for bidding, and the planned construction time is from October 2023 to December 2026.

CITIC Construction Investment said that the hydrogen production volume of the project is expected to be between 100,000 and 600,000 tons per year, setting a record for the largest single hydrogen production scale and hydrogen production volume in China. The planned production capacity is 20,000 tons/year) about 5-28 times.

