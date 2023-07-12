Renouncing the inheritance of the mother’s house, how do you fill out the 730 for the property?

The renunciation of the inheritance is a public deed that must be transcribed. It can only be carried out by a notary or before the clerk of the competent court (i.e. the court of the last domicile of the deceased). The waiver, as provided for by art. 651 of the civil code, is retroactive, ie it has value from the moment of the opening of the succession. In essence, anyone who gives up is as if he had never become an heir.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

