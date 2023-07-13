Renowned Economist Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Dollar Collapse as BRICS Nations Consider Common Cryptocurrency

Title: Renowned American Investor Robert Kiyosaki Predicts the Dollar’s Imminent Collapse as BRICS Nations Consider Common Cryptocurrency

Subtitle: Kiyosaki advises investing in gold and silver, while Bitcoin rate expected to soar

Caracas: In a recent Twitter post, famous American investor and writer Robert Kiyosaki has once again warned about the imminent collapse of the US dollar, citing the possible creation of a common currency by the BRICS countries as a catalyst. Kiyosaki predicts that during an upcoming summit in Johannesburg, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa could unveil their gold-backed cryptocurrency, leading to the demise of the US dollar and a rush for the repatriation of trillions of dollars. The result is expected to be an astronomical rise in inflation.

Kiyosaki, best known for his book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, urges his followers to protect their assets by investing in gold and silver. This recommendation comes as the value of Bitcoin, another alternative currency, continues to surge. Kiyosaki predicts that the rate of Bitcoin will reach $120,000 next year, an astonishing increase considering its current value of just over $30,530.

The investor’s warnings are not new, as he had previously highlighted the fragile state of the US economy, citing the nation’s massive national debt, unsecured financial obligations, and a financial derivatives market bubble. Kiyosaki’s concerns are echoed by other experts who have expressed caution regarding the stability of the global financial system.

The concerns over the future of the US dollar are further reinforced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who recently stated during a press conference in Moscow that the dollar has been discredited due to the attitude of the United States as the issuer of the primary global reserve currency. The comments from Lavrov serve as a testament to the growing discontent with the dominance of the US dollar.

With the BRICS nations contemplating the creation of their own cryptocurrency and the credibility of the US dollar being called into question, it seems that the global financial landscape is on the brink of a significant transformation. Experts and investors are now closely observing the developments at the BRICS summit and the potential impact it could have on the global economy.

