Falmost 90 euros a day for a rental car in Great Britain, 20 percent more than last year. Over 50 euros a day for a rental car in Portugal over Easter, almost 25 percent more than in 2022. In September, even 70 euros are due – for the smallest vehicle: If you want to be mobile on vacation, you have to dig deep into your pockets again this travel year . At least the prices in popular travel destinations such as Spain, Croatia, Greece or Italy are nowhere near as expensive as they were last year. But cheap small cars are in short supply. “Booking early is advisable,” recommends Andreas Schiffelholz from the comparison portal Check24.