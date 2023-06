The trend of swapping your home for another is becoming more and more popular. In 2016, John Weinert founded tauschwohnung.com, a platform on which users can offer their apartments for exchange. The website arose out of his own frustration at finding housing. “Exchanging an apartment is a win-win situation, there are not a hundred other applicants who queue up for a viewing and you have direct contact with the landlords,” says Weinert.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook