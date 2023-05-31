Renting or buying a property – what is more worthwhile at the moment?

Rising rents and a shortage of rental apartments mean that buying a property is becoming more attractive for people with sufficient equity. picture alliance / photothek | Thomas Trutschel

More and more people are looking in vain for a suitable rental apartment in German cities, as the demand far exceeds the supply. In view of sharply rising rents, a purchase is an alternative in some cases despite high interest costs – also because the demand for condominiums is lower. The ImmoScout24 portal has carried out an analysis. It compares the living space of a rental apartment with that of a condominium with the same monthly payment.

Wer in Berlin or Munich one Apartment searches, needs staying power. The situation on the housing market has been tense for some time. housing shortage and rising interest rates exacerbate the problem. The difficult situation leads, among other things, to creative strategies when looking for an apartment.

read too I used this unusual method to look for a rental apartment in Berlin – and found it



Demand far exceeds supply

How ImmoScout24 reported in April that the demand for existing rental apartments nationwide has risen by 30 percent since the end of 2019. A plan of traffic light government was it, the housing boost to ease the situation. The decline in building permits in 2022 shows, however, that the goal of 400,000 new homes per year is a long way off.

This development has long affected all social classes – so reported Business Insider two years agothat even members of the Bundestag with an income of 10,000 euros can hardly find anything on the Berlin housing market. In view of this problem, the question arises as to whether it is not worth buying a condominium.

Buy or rent?

This decision is influenced by many factors. For one thing, interest rates on real estate loans are significantly higher today than they were a few years ago. Loud Stiftung Warentest is the average interest rate for a real estate loan (80 percent of the purchase price, ten-year fixed interest rate) has risen from 0.89 percent to 3.81 percent since 2021.

read too This sample calculation shows what rising interest rates mean for homeowners



On the other hand, they are also increasing To rent. So are according to the portal real estate world Rents in almost all major German cities have risen by at least ten percent since 2018. These developments tend to speak in favor of a purchase, also because demand here is significantly lower. In the metropolises alone, the demand for rental apartments is ten times higher than for home ownership, writes ImmoScout24. The portal has now conducted an analysis comparing the two options.

How much more living space do you get when you buy?

For the Analyse hat ImmoScout24 the living space of purchase and rental apartments was examined. The portal compared properties for sale for 400,000 euros with rental properties for 1,550 euros. To finance the purchase, a equity share accepted by 20 percent. The loan has a fixed interest rate of 10 years, an interest rate of 3.45 percent and a repayment of 2 percent. The analysis thus equates the monthly loan installment with the cold rent of the rental apartment.

All new advertisements for the first quarter of 2023 were then examined according to these criteria. Depending on the region in which the properties are located, there are very different housing options. The following table shows the results:

The comparison of the living space in rental and condominium with a monthly payment of 1550 euros. ImmoScout24

The figures show that the size of rental and owner-occupied apartments does not differ significantly in the urbanized areas. In the surrounding area and in rural areas, however, buyers get significantly more living space, in rural areas even 36 percent more. Anyone looking for a single-family house will get the most square meters in all regions.

However, it should be noted that the offer differs greatly. As ImmoScout writes, there are significantly more single-family homes on offer in the environs of the metropolises and in the countryside, while it is exactly the opposite in the metropolises.

read too With this trick, Switzerland solves a problem on the housing market — it has not yet been used in Germany



Future developments should also be included in the decision

The managing director of ImmoScout24, Gesa Crockford, explained that the situation on the rental market will remain tense. Those with sufficient equity therefore have a better chance of finding a condominium. However, looking at the monthly rate is only a snapshot. Crockford: “Which solution is better in the long term depends not only on current rents, purchase prices, future investments and interest rates, but also on their development in the coming years.” In any case, it is advisable to seek comprehensive advice to make the best decision.