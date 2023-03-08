Home Business Rents in Berlin have risen by 27 percent in three months
Rents in Berlin have risen by 27 percent in three months

Rents in Berlin have risen by 27 percent in three months

According to Immowelt, rents in Berlin have risen by more than a quarter in the past three months.
According to a recent analysis by Immowelt, rent in nine major cities is more expensive than it was three months ago. Berlin recorded the highest increase.

In the capital, the price per square meter has increased since November 9.86 euros to 12.55 euros – and thus by 27 percent. As a result, Berlin is now the second most expensive German city after Munich.

According to Immowelt, possible reasons are a lot of people moving in, little new construction activity and a catch-up effect from the rent cap.

Rents in Berlin have risen by 27 percent in just three months. This was the result of a current analysis by Immowelt, in which the asking rents of existing apartments in the 14 largest German cities were examined.

Since November, asking prices for new leases have increased from EUR 9.86 to currently EUR 12.55 per square meter. After this rapid increase, Berlin is now the second most expensive city in Germany. Previously she had been in midfield.

Rental price rally in Berlin: These are possible reasons

According to Immowelt, there are many reasons for the rent price rally in Berlin. The population has been growing for years due to influx. According to the real estate portal, almost 140,000 more people lived in the capital at the end of December than five years ago. In addition, the demand for housing has increased due to the war in Ukraine.

Other reasons are therefore the high interest rates and the increased construction costs. As a result, too little new living space is currently being created in the capital. In addition, according to Immowelt, catch-up effects due to the failed rent cap could play a role. Apartments would again be offered at significantly higher prices for new rentals.

“The increase in rents in Berlin by a good quarter within a few months is dramatic,” says Felix Kusch, Country Managing Director at Immowelt. In the capital, the development of new quarters for living space and densification are now absolutely necessary. “Moreover, targeted government funding for private and commercial builders is a sensible incentive,” says Kusch.

Munich is the city with the most expensive rents

Munich continues to lead the ranking of the most expensive cities. According to Immowelt, tenants there are currently paying 17.39 euros per square meter for new rentals – and rents in the Bavarian metropolis have also risen by a further four percent within three months.

Rents in Hanover, Bremen and Dresden also rose by four percent in the same period – albeit at a significantly lower level. The price per square meter in Hanover is currently EUR 9.05, in Bremen EUR 8.96 and in Dresden EUR 7.54.

In Leipzig, on the other hand, tenants pay EUR 7.05 per square meter – the price has hardly changed since November.

Tenants in four major cities, on the other hand, have reason to be happy. In Dortmund, prices fell by one percent, just like in Essen and Hamburg. The high-priced Stuttgart even recorded a drop of three percent in asking prices to 11.46 euros.

