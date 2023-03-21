Renzi made the holding company, his son Francesco 10% of the company

The “second life” of Matthew Renzi also goes from a new one holding staff in whose capital to involve one of his own three children. In recent days, in fact, a Firenze in front of the notary Niccolò Turchini the former premier introduced himself in his capacity as sole director and sole shareholder of the Ma.Re Consulting srl established in April 2021 and which has as its corporate purpose the business consultancy all round. Renzi led the shareholders’ meeting which approved the change of object and denomination.

In detail, the statute has been extended in article 3 to the typical holding activity, i.e. the acquisition and management of shareholdings while also maintaining the consultancy business. Furthermore Renzi’s company changed its name to Ma.re Holding srl and it will last until 2060. Immediately afterwards, always before the same notary, he also presented himself Francesco Renziborn in 2001, son of the former prime minister to whom his father sold the 10% of the companyat a value corresponding to the nominal value against the capital of 10,000 euros. Renzi’s company in 2021 (first and last available balance sheet) had recorded zero revenues.

Subscribe to the newsletter

