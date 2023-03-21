Home Business Renzi and his “second life”: the former premier has made the holding company with his son
Business

Renzi and his “second life”: the former premier has made the holding company with his son

by admin
Renzi and his “second life”: the former premier has made the holding company with his son

Renzi made the holding company, his son Francesco 10% of the company

The “second life” of Matthew Renzi also goes from a new one holding staff in whose capital to involve one of his own three children. In recent days, in fact, a Firenze in front of the notary Niccolò Turchini the former premier introduced himself in his capacity as sole director and sole shareholder of the Ma.Re Consulting srl established in April 2021 and which has as its corporate purpose the business consultancy all round. Renzi led the shareholders’ meeting which approved the change of object and denomination.

In detail, the statute has been extended in article 3 to the typical holding activity, i.e. the acquisition and management of shareholdings while also maintaining the consultancy business. Furthermore Renzi’s company changed its name to Ma.re Holding srl and it will last until 2060. Immediately afterwards, always before the same notary, he also presented himself Francesco Renziborn in 2001, son of the former prime minister to whom his father sold the 10% of the companyat a value corresponding to the nominal value against the capital of 10,000 euros. Renzi’s company in 2021 (first and last available balance sheet) had recorded zero revenues.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  It is reported that FAW Audi's headquarters will be relocated to Hangzhou, and more than 1,000 employees will be given 800,000 yuan each to settle down.

You may also like

Mortgages, alarm after rate increase: two out of...

Separate category for e-fuel cars planned

Tax reform, the hand extended to taxpayers: easier...

Resolution 27 of 02/27/2023 – Conferment of collaboration...

CS takeover by UBS – why did the...

Algeria: water, the government mobilizes for the drilling...

Agreement for e-fuels from 2035?

Klaus Hommels leads NATO’s billion-euro fund

Tighten the ECB, no more easy liquidity for...

Losers of the bank merger – CS creditors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy