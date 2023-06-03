Renzi, from the speech of 20 thousand € to the royal escape to Jordan: all the luxury

Renzi, from Malta to Jordan between profitable speeches and “real” holidays: all the luxury of the former prime minister

“To Jordan for the #RoyalWedding. Escape for a few hours with Agnese immersed in the beauty of #Petra”. Thus writes Matteo Renzi on his Instagram profile, while with his wife he is in a foreign land, the only Italian guests at the prince’s royal wedding.

And if this has already made many users turn up their noses, the participation of the former prime minister in a national conference in Malta last April, which allegedly cost Maltese taxpayers 20,000 euros, further angered the web – and not only that.

READ ALSO: Journalists intercepted, Copasir investigates. Renzi: “It is no longer a democracy”

This was confirmed in Parliament by the Minister of Social Policies Michael Falzon. Renzi was invited to speak at the national conference “The welfare state and welfare services: current challenges, future needs” organized by the Foundation for social security services to commemorate its 25th anniversary. And it is not the first time that Renzi has participated in the political life of Malta. Already in 2015 he had spoken at a collective meeting of the Labor Party, at the end of the electoral campaign for the 2015 municipal elections, to then return again in 2017 for the gubernatorial elections.

According to what he reports Malta Todayappearances at conferences, conventions and political rallies would be worth a Renzi conspicuous economic income. In fact, in 2021 alone he would have earned 2.1 million euros, thanks to speeches at conferences and consultancy to private organizations and companies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

