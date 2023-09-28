Renzi: “High-class migrants have changed Milan. Perhaps too much…”

Matteo Renzi, press conference in the Chamber

Renzi: “High-class migrants have changed Milan. Maybe too much”

"In Milan, the population in the historic center has completely changed after Brexit, when we passed a law to attract high-income populations. They pay a flat tax of 100 thousand euros and buy a house, thus the real estate market and the social fabric of Milan are changing. Maybe even too much". As Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, speaking this morning at the conference "Changing course. Migrants and Europe", organized by the Oasis Foundation at the Catholic University of Milan.

