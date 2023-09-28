Home » Renzi: “High-class migrants have changed Milan. Perhaps too much…”
Business

Renzi: “High-class migrants have changed Milan. Perhaps too much…”

by admin
Renzi: “High-class migrants have changed Milan. Perhaps too much…”

Matteo Renzi, press conference in the Chamber

Renzi: “High-class migrants have changed Milan. Maybe too much”

“In Milan, the population in the historic center has completely changed after Brexit, when we passed a law to attract high-income populations. They pay a flat tax of 100 thousand euros and buy a house, thus the real estate market and the social fabric of Milan are changing. Maybe even too much”. As Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, speaking this morning at the conference “Changing course. Migrants and Europe”, organized by the Oasis Foundation at the Catholic University of Milan. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bergoglio approaches the sunset of the Church of Rome

You may also like

Major Joint Venture, Fuling Food Industrial Park, Opens...

How Heidelberg Materials wants to manage the green...

Piazza Affari is positive but the BTP yield...

How to Style Knitwear: A Guide to Cozy...

Private Equity Drought and Geopolitical Concerns Drive Global...

How to Use Your Sparkling Personality to Make...

Resourcify gets 14 million in Series A –...

Winner of $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot in...

Electric cars, doubling in Europe to 22%. Tesla...

The U.S. Debt Storm Hits Japan: Stocks, Bonds,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy