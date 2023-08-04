Renzi loses the case against De Bortoli. He’ll have to pay her legal fees

FERRUCCIO DE BORTOLI JOURNALIST

“Young caudillo” and “stale smell of Freemasonry”: Renzi loses the case with De Bortoli

Matteo Renzi has lost the case against Ferruccio de Bortoli sued in 2020 for “aggravated defamation” and will have to pay the legal costs. The news came from the Tyrrhenian Sea: the former prime minister had asked for 200,000 euros, he will have to give De Bortoli 15,000. The offending articles are two, written by the then director of Corriere della Sera. The first of September 24, 2014, in which he had spoken of “stale smell of Freemasonry”, referring to the Pact of the Nazarene between Matteo Renzi and Silvio Berlusconi.

The second of 30 April 2015 addressed Renzi as follows: “Of the young caudillo Renzi, what to say? A talented rude. Il Corriere supported his economic reforms, which are useful to the country, but strongly distrusted his way of interpreting power. He despises the institutions and resents criticism”.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, the sentence was issued by the judge of the Court of Florence, Susanna Zanda: “As regards the limits of admissible criticism, they are wider in relation to a politician”. As Il Fatto Quotidiano always explains, “De Bortoli motivated the allusion to Freemasonry, explaining that he was not referring to Renzi, but to the Pact of the Nazarene, signed by Silvio Berlusconi, a member of the P2, directed by Denis Verdini”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

