Renzi: "Meloni is holding up. Crisis? Conte is helping you. Target 10% for the Europeans"

“We are committed to making a single list for the 2024 European Championships, open to More Europe and civic forces. It means aiming for 10% to be decisive in Europe and credible in Italy. We are here. We will see if the national assembly of Action will change its line and and why”, says Matteo Renzi in an interview with Repubblica, still trying to relaunch the Third Pole.

They are slime: !He won on a radical platform: if he is consistent with the primaries, he breaks with the reformists; if she goes back, she betrays his gods; if it is in the middle it displeases everyone. Waste-to-energy plant, work, nuclear power, uterus for rent, Ukraine. Sooner or later Elly will have to give some answers”.

On the government: “If everything goes as it should, Meloni reaches 2027 but changes the composition of the government after the Europeans. If they then make some mess, then the premier also risks “. But according to what Renzi tells Repubblica, “if the prime minister has problems, help will come from the grillini. But knowing her, he will do everything to avoid cashing in Conte. She keeps him warm by pleasing him with the Bonafedes on duty, but he’s not his type.”

Whoever would like to interview replies on his Riformista: “It’s easy to say Biden or Xi. newspaper will not be Iv’s gazette”.

