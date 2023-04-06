Renzi new director of “Il Riformista”: revolution coming? The comment

Matthew RenziCalenda’s deputy in the construction site of the Third Poleis the new director of “The Reformist”, will occupy the seat that was occupied by the communist Macaluso and, recently, from Sonnetsclose to the center-left and a regular contributor to the talks of Mediaset.

One of Italy’s most dynamic and opposed politicians-at the moment a senator and without, also due to his many mistakes, a large electoral following- will be able to resurfacethanks to the daily forum, and to affect the political debate, or not?

In one phase, dominated by right-wing forcesnot only in the beautiful country, and characterized by the difficulties of the left, Renzi it should give space to representatives of the socialist area and culture, who have disappeared from Parliament, but not in the country. These rumors could, stimulated by the restless Florentine senatorbring new ideas into the political theater. And interesting contributions in a newspaper, that’s my hope, reformist, not just in name!

