Renzi: ok to single party by 2024. Third Pole, Calenda leader. Exclusive

Renzi: ok to single party by 2024. Third Pole, Calenda leader. Exclusive

Hypothetical alliance with Bonaccini’s Pd, never with Conte and SI-Verdi. Maybe More Europe will also enter

Turn in the Third Pole. Matteo Renzi breaks the delay and accelerates, as Carlo Calenda has been asking for some timeon the constitution of a real party and not just an electoral cartel before the 2024 European elections. “Matteo Renzi met yesterday evening the European and Italian parliamentarians, the regional councilors and the managers of Italia Viva to discuss the proposal to form a single party con Azione After more than twenty interventions, the meeting ended with the green light to theacceleration on the single partyeven in a short time, provided that it is a democratic path from below and with a rigorous and participatory cultural system “, explains a note from the Italia Viva press office.

However, the former premier sets limits: “All the steps will have to be shared between the two original parties but also by the largest number of political realities interested in the process but today outside the federation. In order to give greater impetus to the construction of a common house, it was also proposed to carry out immediately unique groups in the regions”.

